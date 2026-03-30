Local man hits $330K jackpot with $10 bet on digital lottery game

RALEIGH — Xavier Dunbar of Harrisburg won a $330,444 jackpot Tuesday while playing a digital instant lottery game. Dunbar won the top-level “Epic” prize in the Wheel of Bonuses game.

Dunbar won the progressive jackpot using a $10 bet. The odds of winning the “Epic” level jackpot are 1 in 3.1 million.

Dunbar claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he received a final take-home total of $237,956.

The Wheel of Bonuses game allows players to wager between 50 cents and $30.

After Dunbar won the jackpot, the prize pool reset to $50,000 and grew to more than $72,000 by Friday afternoon.

Digital instant games are played exclusively through the North Carolina lottery website or the official mobile app.

There are currently 70 different games available for online play.

Funds generated by the lottery helped pay for the new Mount Pleasant Middle School in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Information regarding how lottery revenue is used in the county is available through the impact section of the lottery’s website.

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