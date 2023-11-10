Local manufacturer to add jobs after move to new HQ

DENVER, N.C. — A large manufacturer of shopping carts is making a big investment to expand and transform its operations in the Charlotte region.

Wanzl North America is investing over $10 million to move its North American headquarters to Lincoln Commerce Center in Denver. The company, which is now based in Catawba County, will also expand its manufacturing capabilities in Newton as part of its larger expansion plans. Commissioners from both counties approved incentives for Wanzl North America this week.

Wanzl North America will occupy a building of about 98,000 square feet at Lincoln Commerce Center, which is being developed by Crow Holdings Development along N.C. Highway 16. The company will create 35 jobs at the Lincoln County location.

