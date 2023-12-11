Local high schooler saves money, hosts event to give back to kids in the community

CHARLOTTE — A local high schooler is helping spread Christmas cheer this year to kids in the community.

Over the last three years, Jaelim Mays has hosted J’s 12 Days of Christmas.

In partnership with Jaelim, three local small businesses donated their event space at Upscale Studio off Monroe Road on Sunday to give free haircuts to kids.

He said he’s just happy to brighten other people’s day.

“We decided to have a little Christmas giving, I don’t wanna say party but sure, we’ll say party,” Mays said. “So we just have gifts, we have refreshments, we’re just trying to help out people, have a nice day.”

Jaelim’s mom said throughout the year, every year, he saves up his money and uses it to give back to others.

