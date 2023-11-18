Local

Local non-profit helps families struggling with food insecurity

Thanksgiving is days away which means it is time to prepare especially if you are hosting this year.

CHARLOTTE — Common Heart, a local non-profit, held its Great Turkey Countdown delivery day on Saturday.

The non-profit gave out 1,500 frozen turkeys and fixins to 1,500 families in Union County, Matthews, and Mint Hill who are battling food insecurity.

The giveaway took place at two different locations - Indian Trail and Marshville.

Deliveries went out from Indian Trail from 9 a.m. to noon from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Marshville.

