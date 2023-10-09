Local non-profit leads event to clean Catawba-Wateree River Basin

CATAWBA — The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation led the one-day Catawba Riversweep event to clean the Catawba-Wateree River Basin on Saturday.

More than twenty counties in North and South Carolina participated in the event.

Volunteers gathered at over 50 spots across the river basin to remove trash and other debris.

“During the last Riversweep, over 50,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were removed from our waterways by more than 1000 volunteers at cleanup sites across the basin,” Catawba Riverkeeper Executive Director John Searby said. “We are excited to see the impact that the volunteers will make when they come together for this year’s cleanup.”

Volunteers in Lake Wylie began the tradition in 2002 and several groups have organized other river sweeps over the years.

