CHARLOTTE — The Harvest Center of Charlotte, a local non-profit, held its annual Friendsgiving event to give away 400 turkeys to the community on Saturday.

The event was held at THCC on Airport Drive in west Charlotte.

Volunteers managed traffic as attendees drove through and received a turkey.

At least, 350 neighbors registered for the event.

