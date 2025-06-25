Local nonprofit awarded grant to help WNC farmers recover from Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA — Mountain Aid Project, a nonprofit based in Morganton, has received a grant from Duke Energy to assist farmers in western North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Helene.

The grant will be used to rebuild and restore farms that are vital sources of food, healing, and economic vitality in the region.

The funding aims to help farmers get back on their feet and invest in the long-term resilience of the area, according to the Morganton Herald.

“These farms are more than just agricultural spaces — they are lifelines for our community,” said Kristin Watson, director of Mountain Aid Project. “Thanks to Duke Energy’s support, we’re able to help farmers get back on their feet while investing in the long-term resilience of our region.”

The farmers receiving assistance include a variety of operations, such as dairy goat farms and livestock programs offering equine therapy and sustainable breeding. Each plays a role in nourishing and uplifting their communities.

In a show of solidarity, one grant recipient in Red Hill requested a mini excavator to aid neighbors in their recovery efforts, demonstrating the selflessness and community spirit of local farmers.

Mountain Aid Project is also planning long-term community initiatives, including up-cycling art workshops, community skill-building, and shared meals. These projects are in the planning stages and aim to strengthen community ties.

Additionally, the nonprofit plans to launch an herbal community pantry to increase access to medicinal herbs, teas, salves, and natural remedies produced by local growers. This initiative is intended to serve as a hub for wellness, education, and mutual aid.

Mountain Aid Project extends its gratitude to Duke Energy for their investment in local agriculture, health, and community empowerment.

“In the face of Helene’s historic damage, we have been in awe of the resilience and teamwork of our mountain communities,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “As we work to restreng then the electric grid in western North Carolina, we will continue joining together with nonprofit partners to help build back our communities piece by piece.”

VIDEO: Charlotte city council to vote on federal grant for safer roads

Charlotte city council to vote on federal grant for safer roads

©2025 Cox Media Group