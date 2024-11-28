Local nonprofit feeds those experiencing homelessness on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Rescue Mission fired up ovens and grills early Thursday morning to serve up breakfast and lunch for those facing homelessness and addiction.

It’s a tradition the organization said it does for anyone in the community who needs it.

Norm Randall said the event was a tradition for him as well, having volunteered for 20 years to help prep and serve food.

“I think Charlotte Rescue Mission is the idea of the transformation of lives. We get to see it in person every Thanksgiving morning; it’s like clockwork, and it’s a great way to start the holidays,” said Randall.

Randall said he now brings dozens of others to help out as well.

In total, 60 turkeys and 300 pounds of mashed potatoes were served by 100 volunteers to hundreds of people in need.

“We’ll serve about 500 people. Plenty of people come in wanting to help. This is one of our quickest volunteer sign-ups. Probably within 30 to 45 minutes of us going live online,” said Josh Wells, Chief Operating Officer with the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission also donates meals to organizations that request them so they can serve them to even more people.

“Being able to feed them, being able to put a smile on their face, being able to give them some dignity, and just seeing them walking away with a smile. Having the one-on-one human touch meant the world,” said Randall.

