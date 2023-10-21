Local nonprofit plants dozens of trees in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local nonprofit TreesCharlotte partnered with Ally Financial and the Arbor Day Foundation to host a TreeDay planting event on Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., about 80 trees were planted in the southwestern part of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway in south Charlotte.

The organization says that the newly planted trees help to reduce sediment runoff, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving the water quality. In research, trees have been shown to lower crime, and stress levels and increase pride throughout the community.

Both volunteers from Ally Financial and trained TreeMasters planted the trees.

