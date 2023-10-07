Local

Local nonprofit secures contract that will preserve south Charlotte estate

By Charlotte Business Journal

Akers' Acres Preserve Mecklenburg recently signed an option to purchase the historic Akers' Acres property at 6501 Sardis Road. COURTESY OF DAN MORRILL

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A local preservation organization has set out to save yet another historic Charlotte property.

Earlier this month, Preserve Mecklenburg signed an option to purchase the remaining 6.4 acres at 6501 Sardis Road, commonly known as Akers’ Acres.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom stone mansion was built in 1937 for James Jones Akers and Nancy Anderson Akers.

ALSO READ: 33-acre estate in Huntersville tops county’s priciest home sales

It’s listed for sale by Springsteed Realty for $4.95 million.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: Historic Charlotte buildings facing threat of demolition)

Historic Charlotte buildings facing threat of demolition



©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read