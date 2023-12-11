Local pharmacists express concerns regarding increase in drug shortages

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Local pharmacists are expressing concerns due to an increase in drug shortages. Pharmacist Dylan Thomas said it is something he has never seen before.

“The stimulant shortage has been going on for months on end, and I’m not sure when they’re going to fix it,” Thomas explained.

Thomas said the shortage is also leading some insurance companies to only cover generic stimulants, which have become more difficult to find.

“Since Vyvanse is so expensive, they know the generic is a lot cheaper. So that’s supposed to be a cheaper alternative, so since they came out with the generic, we haven’t been able to get it since it came out,” Thomas said.

Recent data shows the dispensing of stimulants has gone up by around 45% between 2012 and 2021.

In a joint statement this summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration said it was time to “take a closer look at how we can best ensure these drugs are being prescribed thoughtfully and responsibly.”

The agencies also called on key stakeholders to ensure access for parents when medication is appropriately prescribed.

Kimberly Yard told Channel 9 that she has personally felt the impact of the shortage. She said her younger daughter takes Vyvanse for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

“Before she was taking it, she had a harder time making friends and had a harder time behaving in the classroom,” Yard said.

However, late this year, Yard said her insurance company refused to pay for the drug and recommended her daughter try another drug instead.

“They want my child to try Adderall instead of having her on the Vyvanse that she’s been on for two years. Okay, well, Adderall’s the one that started this whole shortage, so you want me to potentially not have consistent medication for my daughter instead?” Yard expressed.

She also believes the national shortage has attributed to the obstacles her family is now facing.

“It is incredibly important for our family and all of our mental health, but I’m not sure it is going to happen,” Yard explained.

