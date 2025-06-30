Local restaurants get nod for wine lists

CHARLOTTE — Nearly Charlotte-area restaurants feature wine lists to remember. Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant awards program recognized 23 local establishments.

Newcomers to the list include L’Ostrica, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Reid’s Fine Foods, Caroline’s Oyster Bar, and Dean’s Fine Steakhouse — all of which received an Award of Excellence.

Those restaurants have well-curated wine lists with about 100 selections that complement their cuisine and offer a varying price range.

The Capital Grille moved into a new category this year, earning The Best of Award of Excellence. That category recognizes those with around 350 selections or more and well-trained staff who can help customers make informed choices.

