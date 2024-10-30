Local school becomes finalists in national contest that supports athletic programs

CHARLOTTE — The Julius Chambers High School athletic program is a finalist in the “SoFi Game Changers Challenge”, a national contest that supports high school athletic programs and promotes financial literacy.

The winner will get thousands of dollars in grant money to help cover expenses including equipment, uniforms, transportation, and meals for student-athletes.

It would help add more club sports and expand financial literacy for kids and their families.

“A grant like this would allow us to offer rugby, expand our golf program and expand to boys volleyball which has become a big thing here, in (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) now.”

Julius Chambers High is among 10 school finalists.

5 finalists will get $10,000 grants.

A grand prize winner gets $50,000.

>>CLICK HERE to vote!

