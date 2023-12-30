Local senior set to move after dealing with sewage spills in north Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman is dealing with a stinky situation at her north Charlotte apartment: sewage spilling over from her sink.

As she now looks for a new place to live, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson learned two local groups are helping her find a fresh start.

Sylvia Grier is looking forward to a fresh start after sewage recently flooded her kitchen.

“It smelled like sewage and it’s like devastating because it’s like everywhere and I don’t touch it,” Grier said.

Grier showed photos to Jackson of several incidents where sewage poured onto her kitchen floor this year and she is now planning to move out.

Community group “Be You Be Great” is planning to help move heavy items out of Grier current apartment. Genesis Project, a local group, has helped Grier find temporary housing.

“They care about me, and they know that I can’t live like this,” Grier said. “They know the health issues. They just came up and [said] “we’ll get it for you Ms. Grier.”

Grier said she is grateful for the help.

“The help makes me feel comfortable,” she said. “The help secures me that I got a place to go.”

Grier expects to be in her new place by the beginning of January.

We have reached out to the apartment complex for comment and are waiting to hear back.

(WATCH BELOW: Residents express concerns after string of crime-related incidents)

Residents express concerns after string of crime-related incidents

©2023 Cox Media Group