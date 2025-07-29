Local

Local sports execs trek to Texas for All-Star ideas

By Charlotte Business Journal
Austin hosted the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in July, including a two-day fan festival featuring music, player appearances and more. (Steve Carrillo/MLS)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer awarded Charlotte the 2026 All-Star Game on July 16. Immediately afterwards, a delegation of 15 representatives from Charlotte FC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation left for a weeklong scouting trip to Austin, Texas, home of this year’s All-Star Game.

ALSO READ: Game On: MLS All-Star Game coming to Queen City

The group included Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Kristi Coleman and sports foundation CEO Will Pitts, both of whom returned with ideas about what Charlotte’s All-Star Game may look like next year. MLS runs the All-Star Game and events with big assists from the host team and local organizers. Tepper Sports owns Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium and the NFL Carolina Panthers.

Austin FC hosted the All-Star Game on July 23, played in front of a sellout crowd of 20,738 at Q2 Stadium.

Read more about the trip on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: Austin hosting MLS All-Star game ahead of Charlotte’s 2026 date

Austin hosting MLS All-Star game ahead of Charlotte’s 2026 date

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read