Local sports execs trek to Texas for All-Star ideas

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer awarded Charlotte the 2026 All-Star Game on July 16. Immediately afterwards, a delegation of 15 representatives from Charlotte FC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation left for a weeklong scouting trip to Austin, Texas, home of this year’s All-Star Game.

The group included Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Kristi Coleman and sports foundation CEO Will Pitts, both of whom returned with ideas about what Charlotte’s All-Star Game may look like next year. MLS runs the All-Star Game and events with big assists from the host team and local organizers. Tepper Sports owns Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium and the NFL Carolina Panthers.

Austin FC hosted the All-Star Game on July 23, played in front of a sellout crowd of 20,738 at Q2 Stadium.

WATCH: Austin hosting MLS All-Star game ahead of Charlotte’s 2026 date

