Local superintendent to lead Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Superintendent Donald Phipps announced on Monday that he will become the next superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Phipps has been asked to lead Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools through significant financial and operational challenges, highlighting the trust placed in his leadership abilities.

“This selection is an immense honor and a testament to the strength, stability, and academic success Dr. Phipps and our dedicated staff have built here in Caldwell County,” officials said.

Caldwell County School officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining the quality of education and community learning that the district is known for, reassuring families, students, and staff of their continued focus.

