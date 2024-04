CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights had a special guest at their game on Friday night.

Miya Trigg sang the national anthem to thousands of fans in the stands at Truist Field.

Trigg is currently getting chemotherapy for a brain tumor at Levine Children’s Hospital.

She says her love for singing is helping her push through her treatments.

