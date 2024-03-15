Local woman creates mentorship program after finding success around the world

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman who supports other business leaders in opening up about her job.

Marise Kumar leads C2B Strategies, a CEO mentorship program, and said half of the members are women.

During Women’s History Month, Channel 9′s Gina Esposito delved into what’s behind her success.

Kumar said she knows what it is like to be the only woman, as well as the only woman of color, in the boardroom.

She credited the support from her family, as well as her ability to connect with people who have had different life experiences than her, as the reasons for her success.

“It was so unusual for a woman to take a role in another country a global role for the husband to stay and look after the family,” Kumar explained.

“It’s a communication and relationship effort so that they get past the stereotype and come to common ground. You learn to get over certain things so your voice is heard,” Kumar said.

>> Kumar explains how she uses her role to focus on mentorship, in the video at the top of the page.

