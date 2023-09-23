Local woman organizes two events to honor murder victims, raise awareness

ROCK HILL — Renea Barber is organizing two events to honor those who died from violent acts and to raise awareness about the impact of these events.

Barber began honoring victims after someone shot her brother and husband while they were picking up furniture.

The first event was a mile long walk at the Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Saturday to honor murder victims.

Participants could bring a photo of someone they lost and say a few words before the walk.

The second event is an annual event that will be held on zoom on Monday, the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, at 7 p.m. This is the fourth time the event has been held and the focus is “Domestic Violence - The Aftermath.”

