Long-awaited affordable-housing project opens in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE — An affordable-housing project five years in the making has finally come to fruition in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Charlotte-based DreamKey Partners’ Sugaree Place Apartments at 4326 Munsee St. delivered in October after two years of construction. The 51-unit community is in a designated opportunity zone for economic development and investment. It is reserved for residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income level in a designated opportunity zone.

The property’s amenities include a playground, picnic shelter, fitness center, computer room and multipurpose community room. It is also close to public transit. The four-story building features a mural created by local artist Georgie Nakima. The mural “blends geometrical shapes with elements of Black history and humanity.”

Read more here.

VIDEO: City approves $17.5M for affordable housing

City approves $17.5M for affordable housing









©2023 Cox Media Group