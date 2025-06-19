Long-awaited hospital nears opening

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Atrium Health is on track to open its new Lake Norman hospital this summer. The Cornelius facility will open to patients on July 1.

Atrium is holding a ribbon-cutting event for the new hospital on June 19. The Charlotte health-care provider began construction on the long-awaited project in 2023. The first phase includes a 36-bed, 171,000-square-foot hospital, along with a 72,000-square-foot medical office building.

Atrium Health Lake Norman houses an emergency department, a labor and delivery floor, operating and procedure rooms, a laboratory and an on-site pharmacy. Other operations include orthopedic, cardiovascular and OB-GYN services.

