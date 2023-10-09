Long time manager of Hickory Regional Airport announces retirement

HICKORY, N.C. — After more than four decades of hard work, Hickory Regional Airport Manager Terry Clark announced his retirement.

Clark has worked for the city of Hickory since April of 1981 and has managed the airport for more than 15 years.

“It has been a blessing and an honor over the last 42 years to have served with the City of Hickory Regional Airport,” said Clark. “Thanks to all my staff and my City of Hickory coworkers. I have worked with so many amazing and supportive city managers, councilmen, and women throughout the years. I would like to give a special thank you to Harold Whitener, former airport manager, who hired me and gave me the opportunity to be a part of this organization. He was a wonderful mentor and is a great friend.”

While working at the airport, Clark was at the center of many notable projects that helped to update the airport. A high point in his career was taking over all fixed-based operator (FBO) services in 2011, something that has never been done in the history of Hickory’s airport. Before this change, all aviation services were managed and provided through a contracted, third-party company.

Clark also oversaw the construction of a new 32,000-square-foot hangar and was able to partner with Burke County to build a 12,000-square-foot hangar in 2022.

“Terry has been an essential part of a transformation at the airport since the day he started working for the city over 42 years ago. His work has laid the foundation for future growth and development in and around Hickory Regional Airport,” City Manager Warren Wood said.

Clark was also an active member of the North Carolina Airport Managers Association and spent time serving on the board of the Hickory Aviation Museum. In 2020, he was given the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for his support of an employee serving in the National Guard.

On Sept. 29, Clark was given the Aviation Safety Award to recognize his support of the FAA Safety Team’s goals by participating in safety activities during his career.

“The airport has been such a big part of my life for over four decades, and I wish for the continued success of the airport and the City of Hickory,” Clark said.

Clark and his wife live on his family’s farm in Hudson, and he plans to spend his retirement tending to the farm.

