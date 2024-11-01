Long-time Shelby barbeque restaurant reopens after fire

SHELBY, N.C. — A long-time Shelby barbeque restaurant is back open after a fire damaged their smokehouse.

The owner of Red Bridges Barbeque announced the reopening on their Facebook page.

Natalie Ramsey told Channel 9 last week that the restaurant set up pits outside to smoke the meat following the fire.

But the barbeque would be just as good.

“It’s a little different setup but we do what we gotta do to serve our bbq and just keep going keep the fires burning,” Ramsey said. “So y’all come out here and support us and help us get back to normal.”

Ramsey also said a cook who was also a firefighter helped keep the electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

VIDEO: Fire damages Red Bridges Barbecue in Shelby

Fire damages Red Bridges Barbecue in Shelby





















©2024 Cox Media Group