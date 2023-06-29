Longtime Belmont mayor resigns

BELMONT, N.C. — The longtime mayor of Belmont has resigned.

The city says Mayor Charles Martin stepped down from his position Wednesday night for health reasons.

Martin has served in the position since 2013.

The former mayor said in a statement that serving Belmont has been one of his life’s highlights.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor,” Martin said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “I truly enjoyed every moment and will cherish my time serving, considering this as one of my life’s highlights.”

The Gaston County Board of Elections says there will be a special election in November to serve the last two years of Martin’s term.

