Longtime city manager who played key role in remake of downtown Kannapolis to retire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One of the Charlotte region’s most prominent economic development figures is retiring.

Mike Legg, Kannapolis’ longtime city manager, announced today he would retire on April 30. Legg has served as city manager since 2004. He worked for the city for nearly a decade before that. Legg was instrumental in many economic development efforts in Kannapolis, most notably the city’s downtown revitalization project.

Kannapolis made a risky bet in 2015 when it purchased nearly eight blocks for $8.75 million from Castle & Cooke owner David Murdock. Legg played a critical role in those negotiations. The goal was to spur private investment at the sites. Since then, hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into downtown Kannapolis.

