Longtime Myers Park running store acquired by Fleet Feet

CHARLOTTE — Fleet Feet is expanding its footprint in Charlotte via acquisition.

That Carrboro-based brand recently acquired the flagship location of The Ultra Running Co. in Myers Park. The specialty running store was at 1027 Providence Road.

It has been rebranded as Fleet Feet Charlotte-Myers Park.

Brett Albers will serve as the operating partner of the new location. He currently leads stores at the Waverly development in south Charlotte and Fort Mill.

