Longtime Rowan County deputy passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. — Retired Lieutenant John Noble, who served the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for 39 years, has passed away.

Noble began his career with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in September 1969 and retired as a lieutenant over the Bailiffs Division in 2008.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that Noble was known for his dedication to serving the citizens of Rowan County, rising through the ranks over nearly four decades.

Nobile was also an alderman in East Spencer for over 40 years, according to the Salisbury Post.

A cause of death wasn’t released.

The RCSO said Noble will be missed.

(VIDEO: Salisbury family loses home in fire, credits teen daughter for saving their lives)

Salisbury family loses home in fire, credits teen daughter for saving their lives

©2025 Cox Media Group