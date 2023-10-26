Longtime wine bar Petit Philippe starting a new chapter

CHARLOTTE — Petit Philippe is carving out a new niche with a flagship wine emporium.

The longtime Myers Park staple has moved to a standalone, mid-century building at 4001 Park Road. It’s wedged between Myers Park and Montford Park.

Husband-and-wife team Mark Meissner and Casey Hickey spent three years paving the way for that move, working through the rezoning process and conducting an extensive renovation of that space. The couple purchased the 4,960-square-foot building — formerly Park Road Quick Cleaners — for $1.75 million. They invested more than seven figures into revamping that space, Meissner says.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Sipping and sampling at Dilworth Tasting Room

Your704 checks out Dilworth Tasting Room Your704 checks out Dilworth Tasting Room





©2023 Cox Media Group