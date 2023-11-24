Loose horses corralled by CMPD on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers spent their Turkey Day reigning in local horses that got loose.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted these pictures on social media, showing a few CMPD officers corralling a couple of horses.

We had to pull over and snap a photo of @CMPD in action corralling up a couple horses on the loose. On Thanksgiving, we’re grateful for our fellow first responders. pic.twitter.com/qtRwSwZiu9 — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) November 23, 2023

The post did not say where the horses were found or who they belonged to, but Channel 9 has asked CMPD.

