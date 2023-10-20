Loud noise heard in NC town was an earthquake, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Officials say a loud noise heard in a North Carolina town near Durham Thursday was an earthquake.

It happened shortly before noon Thursday. Many Hillsborough residents told WTVD in Raleigh that they heard a loud boom. They said they felt it rumbling inside buildings and also outside. Several said they felt buildings shake.

“We can confirm that it indeed was an earthquake,” the US Geological Survey told WTVD on Friday. “These small earthquakes often do not get picked up by our computer algorithms because they are so small. When we got felt reports, an analyst looked at it but initially thought it was a quarry blast because it is right near a quarry (visible on Google Earth). Re-examining it this morning, though, we confirmed that it was an earthquake.”

A preliminary report from the USGS shows the earthquake registered around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a 2.2 magnitude.

Its epicenter was just under 3 miles southwest of Hillsborough.

