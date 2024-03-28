Loved ones express loss after woman killed at north Charlotte Cook Out

CHARLOTTE — A large crowd gathered Wednesday night outside the Cook Out on Sunset Road in north Charlotte for a candlelight vigil to remember a woman killed there.

Jaselyn Horne was shot by a co-worker on March 17.

Several family members at the vigil said Horne was a great mother and a wonderful person.

“It was easy to say those things because that’s just who she was she was a beautiful person,” said Tonya Cain, a cousin. “She was a great mom, she was very much loved.”

