Loved ones share memories of man killed in Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are mourning the loss of 26-year-old Damario Moore who police said was shot and killed after a fight in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood.

It happened Sunday morning near Section Bar and Grill on Seigle Avenue.

Moore’s loved ones shared their favorite memories Wednesday night and released balloons at a candlelight vigil at Camp Greene Park.

Damario Moore

“He was the glue to everybody in some type of way,” his Aunt Lorie Moore said. “Whether it was support, motivation, or just having somebody there, he was always there.”

Two other people hurt in the shooting are expected to survive.

Police say the shooter is still out there.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

