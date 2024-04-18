Lovin’ Life Music Fest gets boost from tourism agency

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is providing $200,000 to the organizers of the Lovin’ Life Music Fest next month as well as marketing support at no cost to the event — similar to its backing for major sporting events.

The visitors authority provided the information in response to CBJ seeking incentives information from local government and the city’s tourism arm. City and county government said they are not providing any cash incentives or in-kind services. The exception: Mecklenburg County’s park and recreation department is discounting the site/facility fee by 50%.

The three-day music festival, scheduled for May 3-5, will take place on temporary stages and VIP seating areas to be built on a 20-acre site in First Ward. The festival area includes county-owned First Ward Park.

