Low-cost airline adds route at CLT

CHARLOTTE — Spirit Airlines Inc. will add a nonstop flight between Charlotte and Houston this summer.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced the new flight on Thursday, with a Spirit spokesperson providing more details on Friday.

Spirit’s new route between Charlotte Douglas (CLT) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is set to launch June 5. The ultra-low-cost carrier will fly that route once daily and expects to operate it on a year-round basis, Spirit spokesperson Michael Lopardi told CBJ in an email.

Read more on CBJ's website here.









