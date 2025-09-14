Lowcountry Food & Culture Festival comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Lowcountry Food & Culture Festival offered an immersive experience celebrating the Gullah Geechee culture on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed boundless tastings of authentic Lowcountry cuisine prepared by 10 different chefs, along with 35 different cocktails, wines, and beers.

The festival, which took place at The Shoppes at University Place, also featured cultural experiences such as sweetgrass basket weaving, live performances, and a vendor market with over 20 local and Lowcountry artists.

VIP ticket holders received reserved, covered seating and an exclusive cocktail, enhancing their festival experience.

WATCH: ‘Her life mattered’: Charlotte vigil remembers Ukrainian woman killed on light rail

‘Her life mattered’: Charlotte vigil remembers Ukrainian woman killed on light rail

©2025 Cox Media Group