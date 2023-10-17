Lowes Foods closing NC store, expanding in SC and Georgia

CHARLOTTE — Lowes Foods is closing a store in North Carolina while expanding its presence in South Carolina and entering another state for the first time.

The grocer will close its store at 948 S. State St. in Yadkinville at the end of October in what it’s calling a portfolio adjustment.

In South Carolina, the company plans to open a store in Summerville — its fifth in the Charleston-area market. And it has purchased in IGA store in Georgia that will soon become Fresh Market’s first in that state.

As CBJ has previously reported, Lowes Foods has several locations in the works in the Charlotte region.

