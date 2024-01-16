Luxury condo project in Myers Park gets reboot

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte homebuilder has its sights set on Myers Park for a luxury condominium development.

Copper Builders is under contract to purchase a 0.55-acre lot at 409 Queens Road, currently occupied by a 1920s-era, two-story brick home. That site is wedged between Theatre Charlotte, a volunteer-based theater company, and a single-family home at Queens Road and South Colonial Avenue, Mecklenburg County real estate records show.

The project, called Four09 Queens, will be a boutique condo building with 17 units priced between $1.6 million and the $5 million range.

Floor plans at Four09 Queens will range from two to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms, spanning 2,117 to 4,648 square feet. Features include open living areas, gourmet kitchens and a variety of high-end design finishes, such as crown molding, herringbone floors and custom built-ins.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos













©2024 Cox Media Group