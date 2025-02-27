Luxury day spa to open in Dilworth

CHARLOTTE — OM Spa Chiropractic & Wellness has inked a deal to anchor a $165 million development in Dilworth.

The Charlotte-based luxury day spa will open a 3,600-square-foot space at The Seventeen Hundred on East, at 1701 East Blvd. Plans call for a roughly $1 million upfit of that space to begin in the coming weeks. The goal is to open this summer.

Expect an elevated experience that melds a warm and inviting setting with high-end touches and luxury, says Dr. Bryan Edmiston, founder and CEO.

