Luxury day spa to open in Dilworth

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — OM Spa Chiropractic & Wellness has inked a deal to anchor a $165 million development in Dilworth.

The Charlotte-based luxury day spa will open a 3,600-square-foot space at The Seventeen Hundred on East, at 1701 East Blvd. Plans call for a roughly $1 million upfit of that space to begin in the coming weeks. The goal is to open this summer.

Expect an elevated experience that melds a warm and inviting setting with high-end touches and luxury, says Dr. Bryan Edmiston, founder and CEO.

