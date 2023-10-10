Luxury home on NC’s Figure Eight Island going up for auction due to IRS tax liens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — The founder of an M&A consulting firm and his wife are on the hook for more than $7 million in tax liens tied to a luxury home on North Carolina’s Figure Eight Island.

Ralph C. Taylor Jr. of Taylor Advisory LLC and his wife, Nancy, of Chapel Hill, are being sued by the U.S. government — again. A federal lawsuit on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service asks a court to start foreclosure proceedings for the property at 4 Inlet Hook Road at the northern end of the island.

The IRS placed tax liens on the property based on unpaid federal income taxes that racked up from 2008 to 2014, totaling more than $7.2 million. The agency had previously settled a lawsuit with the Taylors in 2022 — the couple consented to an order of sale if the property had not been sold by July of this year. The date was extended until Sept. 30, but the property is still in their possession, according to the lawsuit.

