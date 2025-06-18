Luxury homebuilder buys Huntersville site

Toll Brothers Inc. has acquired more land at the site of its large community in Huntersville.

The luxury homebuilder recently bought nearly 94 acres off Ervin Cook Road for just under $9 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The acquisition follows an initial land purchase for the project in late 2023, which included more than 140 acres for just over $15 million. The site is home to Overbrook Estates, a project with 357 ranch and two-story single-family homes that is being ramped up this year.

Toll Brothers in late 2022, won approvals from Huntersville leaders to build Overbrook Estates. The homebuilder late last year announced it would start construction this spring on the community’s sales center and model homes.

