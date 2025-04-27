Luxury homebuilder targets NoDa for boutique project

CHARLOTTE — An infill development with luxury homes is taking shape in NoDa.

Charlotte-based Grandfather Homes is nearing completion on the first three homes in its new development called The Heirloom at Mattie Rose — located on the 700 and 800 block of Charles Avenue. The property sits between Yadkin Avenue and North McDowell Street, just off North Davidson Street.

The boutique community will consist of nine single-family homes at full buildout. Home lots range from 0.11 to 0.2 acres.

The first three homes at Heirloom are priced between $1.825 million and $1.995 million. They range from more than 2,700 to about 3,400 square feet, with four bedrooms and four to five bathrooms.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: Local draft prospect looks to enter league, with lifelong dream of becoming marine biologist

Local draft prospect looks to enter league, with lifelong dream of becoming marine biologist

©2025 Cox Media Group