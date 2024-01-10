Luxury hotel’s revamp brings new restaurant to uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte in uptown has put the finishing touches on a multimillion-dollar renovation project that lasted more than six months.

The luxury hotel revamped its meeting space and spa and added a signature restaurant, The Fifth Fork. That venue — the last completed piece — opened earlier this month.

It’s adjacent to the hotel’s lobby, occupying the former BLT Steak space, which closed late last year after a 15-year run.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hotel chef who serves with a smile recognized as ‘outstanding ambassador’

Hotel chef who serves with a smile recognized as ‘outstanding ambassador’





©2024 Cox Media Group