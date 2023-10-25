Luxury jet service $30M build new HQ, pilot training center in NC

KINSTON, N.C. — FlyExclusive, the fast-growing charter jet service based in Kinston, is expanding its operations thanks to major funding from the state legislature.

The North Carolina Global TransPark, where the company is based, has a $30 million earmark in the new state budget to build a five-story headquarters and pilot training center. The Global TransPark is a 2,500-acre industrial and airport site in Kinston housed under the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

FlyExclusive said its new headquarters will include up to five full-motion flight simulators to help train and certify pilots.

