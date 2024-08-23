Mail truck bursts into flames in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An SUV being used to deliver mail went up in flames in Caldwell County Thursday afternoon.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty visited where the fire started to find out what happens next.

Firefighters say it took about 15-20 minutes to bring that fire under control. According to firefighters, the postal worker wasn’t hurt but much of the mail inside the SUV was destroyed.

Faherty spoke with several neighbors in the Draco community on Friday about what happened.

“I was coming around the curve, I saw the thing was fully enflamed,” said James Townsend. “Even the woods were on fire.”

A neighbor showed Faherty their charred mailboxes and what they found inside. Some of the charred mail has been taken back to the post office.

“There is a guy that lives right up the road, he had some medicine for his wife and it may have gotten burned up,” said Wayne Woods.

It is not clear what started the fire.

Channel 9 reached out to the post office and fire marshal for more details.

At 5, Channel 9 will have more details and how the neighbors are impacted.

WATCH:

CMPD: Cold case killer caught 35 years after woman’s death, thanks to DNA match





©2024 Cox Media Group