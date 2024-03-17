Major Dilworth development kicking off

CHARLOTTE — Boston-based The Fallon Co. is finally readying the start of the Centre South development’s first phase on the edge of Dilworth.

The project, a partnership with Inlivian, was originally expected to begin in 2021. But the development plan has since evolved. A new land development construction plan for the 16.7-acre property between South Boulevard and Euclid Avenue was filed with the city of Charlotte this week.

Phase one will include 329 apartments, 66 of which will be reserved for residents earning between 65% and 80% of the area median income. According to the approved site plan, the building at 1203 S. Caldwell St. will have a maximum height of 75 feet.

