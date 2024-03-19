Major Midtown development gets OK

CHARLOTTE — Pappas Properties has received the official green light for the final phase of its major mixed-use development in Midtown Charlotte.

During its zoning meeting last night, Charlotte City Council voted to approve the Charlotte developer’s request to rezone a 2.2-acre parcel at 1175 Pearl Park Way to allow for a planned multifamily tower to reach a maximum height of 275 feet. The original rezoning petition was filed in May 2022. Pappas filed an updated site plan last month.

Several changes were made to the plan following a public hearing in front of council members on Feb. 19, said Dave Pettine, the city’s division manager of entitlement services.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





