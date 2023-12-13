Major mixed-use development in Rock Hill gains approval

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The proposed Albright Commons project in Rock Hill has secured a critical city approval after a monthslong public process.

At its meeting Monday night, the Rock Hill City Council approved the second reading and adoption of an ordinance to rezone a 126.8-acre site at Mount Holly and Albright roads. The site is being eyed by a development group for a major mixed-use project named Albright Commons.

City documents show the project calls for nearly 650 residential units and a significant amount of commercial development.

