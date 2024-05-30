Major redevelopment of uptown office building to begin

CHARLOTTE — Asana Partners and MRP Realty on Wednesday revealed detailed plans for the $250 million redevelopment of Duke Energy Corp.’s former headquarters at Brooklyn Village Avenue and Church Street in uptown Charlotte.

The Brooklyn & Church project will be a complete overhaul of the 800,000-square-foot corner building and Charlotte’s first office-to-mixed use conversion. The plan includes converting the 1970s-era office tower into 448 luxury apartments with 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and demolishing the front lobby and atrium. That would reduce the total square footage by about 230,000 and make way for a three-story, 30,000-square-foot retail building.

A 60-foot-wide walkway will cut between the multifamily and retail buildings to create 360-degree pedestrian access around the site, said Reed Kracke, a partner at Asana. “We led the planning of this site with what we wanted the pedestrian experience to be. It’s really about the opportunity to bring people off the street into a public plaza that’s ... activated on both sides.”

