Major road closures planned for North Carolina’s largest road race

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s largest road race is back for its 17th year, bringing thousands of runners and numerous road closures in and around uptown.

The race will start at Truist Field at 7:30 Sunday morning. Participants will proceed to Church Street and then turn left onto the on-ramp for the I-277 Inner Loop.

After merging onto I-277, they will head in the opposite direction around the inner loop, ultimately taking the exit for 11th Street and Church Street.

From there, they will return to Church Street and continue traveling to 6th Street, 5th Street, Irwin Avenue, Johnson and Wales Way, 4th Street, Graham Street, Mint Street, and finally conclude at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Around the Crown Traffic Map

In addition to the closure of the inner loop of I-277 from 2:30 AM to noon on Sunday, the following roads will close between the hours of 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

W. Palmer St. at S. Church St.

S. Church St. at W. Morehead St.

S. Church St. at W. Good Samaritan Way

W. 11th St. at N. Church St.

N. Church St. at W. 9th St.

N. Church St. at W. 6th St.

N. Graham St. at W. 6th St.

W. 5th St. at N. Irwin Ave.

Johnson and Wales Way at W. 4th St.

W. 4th St. at S Graham St.

S. Graham St. at S Mint St.

