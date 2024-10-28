Major Uptown redevelopment on hold

Charlotte Area Transit System interim CEO Brent Cagle says the city is shelving plans to redevelop the transportation center in uptown for at least three to five years.

Cagle disclosed the change of plans during a day-long budget and strategy meeting hosted last week by the Metropolitan Transit Commission at the Government Center. The Transit Commission governs CATS’ policy and spending decisions. CATS is part of the city government.

After the meeting, Cagle told CBJ that CATS hired architecture and planning firm Gensler in the spring to analyze the Charlotte Transportation Center. Gensler was asked to create a project list of renovations and updates to make the CTC more customer-friendly.

Cagle estimated a likely budget of $1 million to $5 million for a series of improvements that could be finished within 12 to 18 months, including new furniture and updated restrooms.

The transit commission and Charlotte City Council will be asked to approve the CTC facelift, Cagle said.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.













